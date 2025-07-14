Ray Chung's 'vile' email condemned across the political spectrum

Ray Chung emailed Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau to apologise this afternoon. Photo: Supplied

Both the prime minister and the opposition leader have given scathing rebukes of Wellington councillor Ray Chung's email about Mayor Tory Whanau, saying it is "absolutely disgusting" and calling it "vile and unacceptable."

Whanau has rejected the contents of the email, saying it is false and contains "malicious and sexist" rumour.

The email - seen by RNZ - was sent to three fellow councillors, recounting a story Chung had been told by his neighbour about the neighbour's son allegedly having a sexual encounter with the mayor.

The mayor received an apology from Chung earlier today over the email claims, which he sent to other councillors in 2023, but surfaced last week.

Asked about the email in today's post-cabinet media conference, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said first and foremost it was "unacceptable" and "really pretty vile" stuff.

Luxon said he did not know Chung, and did not remember meeting him.

"I wouldn't be able to tell you who he is or point out who he is."

With the upcoming local body elections, Luxon said "you get what you deserve" if you don't show up and vote, and "get good candidates in races".

Asked whether Chung should stand down, Luxon replied: "I think the email was entirely inappropriate and utterly unacceptable.

"But ultimately, it's up to the fine people of Wellington, who I'm sure will work through who they would like to represent them in that role."

Chris Hipkins also criticised the councillor, saying the email was "absolutely disgusting" and there was no place for that content in "good, civilised, democratic debate".

"Critiquing an opponent is one thing - those kind of personal, abusive, denigratory messages are just totally unacceptable."

Asked whether Chung should stand down, Hipkins said it was a matter for Chung.

"But I just think that kind of language should be called out in the strongest possible terms.

"It denigrates an opponent. It's undoubtedly sexist, if not misogynist, and I just think there's no place for that in a fair election competition."

Strained council relationships could undermine the 'good work' - observer

Meanwhile, Lindsay McKenzie, the Crown Observer assigned to Wellington City Council, said he had made his concerns about the events known to Local Government Minister Simeon Brown as well as Mayor Whanau, councillors and council chief executive Matt Prosser.

He said it was likely that the community perceptions of elected members "will be further harmed by what has gone on and will adversely affect the organisation".

McKenzie said the strained relationships could undermine the "good work" the council had achieved over the eight months since he was brought in.

He said the council still had significant decisions to be made ahead of implementing the amendment to the Long Term Plan and submitting the quality water services delivery plan.

"Despite their focus on the election ahead, candidates who are councillors have been reminded that they are still elected members, are still being remunerated and should be focused on the duties and obligations that go with that status.

"I have sought reassurances that elected members will stay focused on the interests of the community they are there to serve," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said his role with the council would finish at the end of this month and he had no part in the "the formal pre-election period or in relation to electioneering".

"I do have a stake in seeing that the gains of the past seven months or so are not lost and Council successfully navigates its way to the end of this term of office," McKenzie said.

Prosser confirmed "a number of complaints" had been made against Chung following the revelations.

"A number of complaints against the elected member have been received, including some complaints under Wellington City Council's Code of Conduct. Those complaints are currently being reviewed," Prosser said.