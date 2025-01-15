Dead baby taken to Auckland medical centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The sudden death of a baby is being investigated after the infant was taken to a South Auckland medical centre.
Police confirmed they were making inquiries into what had happened.
A police spokesperson said the baby was take to a clinic on Browns Rd in Manurewa on Wednesday afternoon and could not be revived.
"Police are currently treating the death as unexplained and officers are at the scene."
RNZ has approached the clinic for comment.