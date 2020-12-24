Thursday, 24 December 2020

Death of woman in Glen Innes 'unexplained'

    Police are continuing to make enquiries into a sudden death in Glen Innes this morning. Photo: The New Zealand Herald/Michael Craig
    Police are continuing to investigate an "unexplained" death of a 37-year-old female in Auckland's Glen Innes this morning and a post-mortem of the deceased will take place on Christmas Day.

    Auckland City Police Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong told The New Zealand Herald that shortly before 6am, a woman's body was located deceased on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

    The sudden death in the Auckland suburb this morning is still being treated as unexplained and police continue to make enquiries, he said.

    "Police are working with the deceased's next-of-kin, who have been advised."

    "We are unable to comment further around the identity of the deceased at this stage until formal identification procedures are carried out."

    The public walkway between Felton Mathew Avenue and the Glen Innes Train Station will remain closed until further notice, he said, while the train station remains open to the public.

    Earlier this morning, cordons were in place at the scene.

    A person who worked in a building alongside the walkway said there were five or six police cars at the scene and a forensics van with eight staff working at the site.

    Another worker nearby said the police and ambulance were at the walkway when they arrived at work just before 6am. A person was carried out in a body bag soon after, they said.

     

