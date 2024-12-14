Person critically hurt in Auckland hit-and-run

Police are hunting a driver who hit a person in West Auckland early today and did not stop.

The victim is in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened on Railside Ave, Henderson, about 12.25am.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to us," police said on Saturday.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information was urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 241214/7801.