Defence Force luggage lost ahead of Gallipoli service

Former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy lays a wreath at a previous Dawn Service at the Anzac Commemorative Site in Gallipoli. Photo: NZDF

For the first time in history, the role of the New Zealand Defence Force in the Gallipoli Anzac Day dawn service is up in the air.

Newshub reports 65 bags containing instruments and uniforms were lost in transit during the Dubai floods last week.

Dubai International Airport has since found 35 of the bags and the first of these have arrived in Turkey.

Though as some people had packed two bags, it was unclear if anyone had received all of their gear among the 35 bags.

Newshub correspondent Lisette Reymer told Morning Report there was "a lot of panic" in Gallipoli among the New Zealand contingent.

The drummer had been learning how to make the official drum beat from two spoons from the cutlery drawer.

The uniforms in particular were needed in order to follow protocol and show respect on the day. Those that hold weapons could not do so without their uniform on.

The New Zealand service which follows the main Anzac service will still go ahead.