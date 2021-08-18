Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Delta outbreak: Ten cases - what we know about them

    A 58-year-old Auckland man, identified as Case A, was the first person to test positive in the...
    A 58-year-old Auckland man, identified as Case A, was the first person to test positive in the latest outbreak.
    Ten known community cases and numerous exposure events are now linked to New Zealand's latest Covid-19 outbreak as the nation is plunged into an alert level 4 lockdown.

    Just after 5.30pm today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed there had been further positive cases since the 1pm press conference.

    The Prime Minister's officer confirmed three new cases had been detected, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the community to 10.

    Here's what we know about the 10 cases so far.

    Health teams yesterday revealed a 58-year-old Auckland man, identified as Case A, was the first person to test positive in the latest outbreak.

    Six more cases have been announced today - four in the morning and two during the 1pm Covid press briefing.

    They include a workmate of the Devonport man and five cases linked to the workmate.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is "absolutely anticipating more cases".

    Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said most of the new cases were aged in their 20s and active.

    Modelling indicated we could already expect between 50 and 120 cases - the key was to find them as soon as possible, he said.

    Here is what we know about the cases.

    • Case A is a Devonport man, 58, who was the first case identified yesterday. He is described as a tradesman.

    • His workmate, a 29-year-old man, also tested positive.

    • Three of the workmates' flatmates have also tested positive. They are a 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College, an Auckland Hospital nurse, 21, and a man aged 20.

    • Two friends of those living in the flat have also tested positive. They are a 21-year-old woman and a man aged 19.

    Case A, the Devonport man, 58, has not been vaccinated and locations of interest are connected to him in Auckland and Coromandel. However, health teams said he was very good at scanning into places he visited using the NZ Covid Tracer app.

    His wife is fully vaccinated and has now returned two negative Covid test results.

    The man visited about eight private homes. Another 15 locations of interest listed on the MoH website were places where members of the public could have visited.

    Ardern confirmed genome sequencing had linked the Devonport man's Covid strain to the New South Wales outbreak.

    She said three people had tested positive with this Covid strain in New Zealand managed isolation facilities, including two this month - one on August 9 and one on August 14.

    Health teams would know tonight if the Devonport man's strain matched either of these two strains in managed isolation.

    If it did, that would likely reveal a major clue as to how Delta got loose in the New Zealand community, Ardern said.

    The infected nurse is fully vaccinated and believed to have been asymptomatic. The Auckland District Health Board is now having an internal lockdown as it rushes to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak at Auckland Hospital.

    Bloomfield said the woman worked four shifts while potentially infectious.

    He said the hospital was testing staff and limiting the movement of staff within the hospital to prevent cross infection.

    The father of the Auckland Hospital nurse said his other daughter, the teacher who also lived at the flat, had tested positive.

    She had not been vaccinated, the father said.

    One the two women also attended a North Shore church on Sunday morning with her fiance, who had not yet tested positive but was self-isolating and experiencing symptoms.

    They had also gone to a nightclub in Auckland's central city on Sunday night.

    Bloomfield said the Central Auckland Church of Christ in Freemans Bay and SkyCity casino were important locations of interest.

    Details on the three new cases confirmed tonight are as follows:

    • An Auckland man in his 20s. This man is the partner of a known case who was reported as a positive case this morning.
    • An Auckland woman in her 60s. Interviews are underway to determine any link to existing cases. This woman has a connection to the border.
    • An Auckland woman in her 20s. She has a connection with another case reported today.

    The Ministry of Health said nine of the 10 cases have been linked to other community cases and the remaining case has been linked to the border.

    Locations of interest for Auckland August case

    Auckland
    Location nameAddressDayTimesDate added
    Crumb Grey LynnAriki Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021Thursday 12 August10.00 am - 10.10 am17-Aug
    Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen7 Sale Street, Freemans Bay, Auckland CBD, 1010Friday 13 August9.00 pm - 12.00 am18-Aug
    Denny's CBD51 Hobson Street Auckland CBD, 1010Friday 13 August1.00 am - 1.30 am18-Aug
    Bar 10118 Elliott Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010Friday 13 August11.33 pm - 1.15 am18-Aug
    Sky City Casino72 Victoria Street West Auckland CentralSaturday 14 August1.15 am - 3.00 am18-Aug
    Pak n Save Wairau Road30 Wairau Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland 0627Saturday 14 August3.20 pm - 3.50 pm18-Aug
    BP Northcote50 Northcote Road, Northcote, Auckland 0627Sunday 15 August7.15 pm - 7.30 pm18-Aug
    Devonport Pharmacy Devonport33 Victoria Road, Devonport, Auckland 0624Monday 16 August2.15 pm - 2.30 pm17-Aug
    Green Bay Takeaways56B Godley Road, Green Bay, Auckland 0604Monday 16 August4.00 pm - 4.15 pm18-Aug
    Passion Bakery34 Birkdale Road, Birkdale, Auckland 0626Monday 16 August12.45 pm - 1.15 pm18-Aug
    Countdown BirkenheadCnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 0626Monday 16 August12.30 pm - 12.45 pm18-Aug
    Warehouse New Lynn7/13 Rata Street, New Lynn, Auckland 0600Monday 16 August7.45 an - 8.15am18-Aug
    Countdown BirkenheadCnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 0626Monday 16 August7.00 am - 7.15 am18-Aug
    Coromandel
    Location nameAddressDayTimesDate added
    Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 Friday 13 August 6:39 pm - 7.40 pm17-Aug
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Friday 13 August7:40 pm - 8.30 pm17-Aug
    BP Gas Station CoromandelBP Gas Station, Tiki Road, Coromandel, 3056Saturday 14 August 9:30 am - 9.40 am17-Aug
    Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel - booking office380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August 10:30 am - 10.50 am18-Aug
    Jaks Cafe & Bar Coromandel104 Kapanga Road,Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August10:50 am - 11.30 am17-Aug
    Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel - train tour380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August11.20 am - 1.00 pm18-Aug
    Hereford 'n' a Pickle Coromandel2318 Colville Road, RD 4, Colville, Coromandel 3584Saturday 14 August 1:25 pm - 2.15 pm17-Aug
    Taras Beads Coromandel1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August3:00 pm - 3.10 pm17-Aug
    Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel151 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506 Saturday 14 August3:30 pm - 3.35 pm17-Aug
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Saturday 14 August 6:17 pm - 7.11 pm17-Aug
    Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 Saturday 14 August7:11 pm - 9.00 pm17-Aug
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Sunday 15 August10.14 am - 11.10 am17-Aug
    Taras Beads Coromandel1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506Sunday 15 August10.00 am - 10.05 am17-Aug
    Woodturners Café3815 State Highway 2 RD6 MangatarataSunday 15 August12.40 pm - 1.25 pm17-Aug

     

