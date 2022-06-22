Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Destiny Church pastor refuses to pay $50k fine

    1. News
    2. National

    Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait, who leads the Christchurch branch of the anti-government Freedoms and Rights Coalition, is still refusing to pay $50,000 worth of bills lodged by the city council for traffic management costs associated with coalition marches through the city between November and March.

    Christchurch City Council infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis said they were "currently seeking legal advice on the process going forward".

    The most recent bill was due to be paid in April and the city council may seek payment through the district court jurisdiction.

    City councillor Jake McLennan was disappointed the bills had not been settled.

    "They (the coalition) have been quiet and that’s a good thing for sure, but those costs were still incurred. I’ll be making some inquiries.” 

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter