Destiny vows more services in Christchurch square

Brian Tamaki. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Destiny Church has pledged to continue holding a Sunday service in a Christchurch square, despite moves to prevent the controversial religious organisation and an anti-Government off-shoot congregating in the green space.

Police and Christchurch City Council staff met on Tuesday to debate how to stop the church and the Freedom and Rights Coalition group - established by Destiny leader Brian Tamaki - using Cranmer Square following complaints by residents.

The council billed the Freedom and Rights Coalition $14,117.47 this week to cover costs associated with three protests in the square and at other city locations during November and December last year.

Another bill will be lodged following last Saturday’s protest In Hagley Park and a march on Riccarton Rd.

City council staff have reportedly contacted Destiny Church senior pastor Derek Tait regarding the services and protests.

Tait, who was unaware that any council bylaws had been breached, told The Star he had not sighted the original invoice.

“Apparently they’ve sent it, I don’t know, I haven’t looked,” he said.

Tait added another service was planned this weekend, revealing the outdoor area was utilised rather than the church premises on Fitzgerald Ave because “it’s a good opportunity to be out in the sun.”

Council infrastructure planning and regulatory services manager Jane Davis​ said the only events normally allowed at Cranmer Square were commemorative, such as Anzac Day. So these events contravened a bylaw.

Davis said residents were rightly concerned organisers of the protests and church services had been putting up temporary stages, portable toilets and operating food trucks without council permission.

Jake McLellan. Photo: Supplied

Davis would not comment on what proposals were discussed with police.

“We are pursuing all avenues to minimise, or preferably eliminate, the adverse impacts on Cranmer Square residents.’’

Central Ward city councillor Jake McLellan was surprised the services would continue.

"They’re absolutely breaking the law," he said.

"Like all green space it’s there to be enjoyed by the community, it’s not the exclusive use on a Saturday and a Sunday of one group for religious services.

"They can get a building if they want to do that.”

- By Chris Barclay