'Devastating': PM on Auckland dairy killing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. File photo

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has faced questions after the death of a newly-married shopkeeper who was fatally stabbed during an armed robbery in her Auckland electorate on Wednesday evening.

She acknowledged the family members of the man who was killed in the Auckland dairy and said the shop was well-supported by the local community which she was a part of.

“It is devastating to see what has happened,” Ardern said.

She said the focus of the police was apprehending the offender, referencing their call for help from the community.

She would receive updated briefings as a local member of parliament.

She said ram raids had been the focus in recent times but that there was “grave concern” regarding aggravated robberies.

Ministers were continually talking about how they could support police and business owners in preventing crime, she said.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette this morning to pay tribute to the deceased man. Photo: Benjamin Plummer

Ardern said the most important thing today was to acknowledge the man’s family and make sure police were as well supported as possible, to ensure “justice is done”.

Asked whether she was soft on crime, Ardern said she had disagreed with that consistently.

She referenced the penalties for crimes such as aggravated robberies.

Ardern said there was already a heightened focus on these events.

She had discussed with Justice Minister Kiri Allan and Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni about what gaps there were in the system and how they could be addressed to target offenders appropriately.

It comes as Ardern published a message on social media concerning the man’s death, saying “no one should have to confront such senseless violence or crime”.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this has happened,” she wrote.

Police were called to the Rose Cottage Superette at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave at 8.05pm yesterday after an offender entered the shop armed with a knife and took the cash register.

The dairy was inside Ardern’s Mt Albert electorate.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said in a statement to media last night.

The worker suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital but died a short time later.