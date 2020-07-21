Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Disgraced MP dumped as White Ribbon ambassador

    Andrew Falloon. PHOTO: TIMARU COURIER
    Anti-violence group White Ribbon has cut ties with disgraced former National MP Andrew Fallon.

    The politician, who resigned from Parliament today, was an ambassador for the White Ribbon Trust.

    But the embattled South Island MP, who is embroiled in a sexting scandal involving young women, was removed from the role last night.

    In a short statement the trust said a decision was made to remove him from the trust last night.

    He was sent a letter this morning advising him of the decision.

    White Ribbon aims to eliminate violence against women. Supporters wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone this type of behaviour.

    According to its website the annual White Ribbon Day celebrates men willing to show leadership and commitment to promoting safe, healthy relationships within families and encourages men to challenge each other on attitudes and behaviour that are abusive.

