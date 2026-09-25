The Principals' Federation president and the education minister are firing insults at one another after Erica Stanford's speech at a recent conference.

The federation (NZPF) issued a bitter review of last week's speech to the International Confederation of Principals Convention, labelling it embarrassing, disappointing and disrespectful.

Stanford hit back, calling NZPF president Jason Miles' behaviour rude, aggressive and unprofessional.

Following the speech, Miles emailed members saying Stanford had exploited the opportunity.

"This was a significant global convention and it felt apt to invite Aotearoa New Zealand's minister of education to welcome the audience and acknowledge the convention's significance," he said.

"It was not, however, an opportunity for the minister to use the global stage to promote her party policies."

In the speech, Stanford highlighted the Government's education reforms designed to address flagging achievement, and pointed out its successes. She did not reference National Party policies.

Stanford acknowledged the hard work of principals and specified nine associations and groups that had been helpful to her - omitting her hosts, the NZPF.

Miles said the snub was divisive and showed Stanford did not value his organisation.

"Our work over the past three years to bring this event to New Zealand was ignored, and her decision not to recognise the International Confederation of Principals president and executive sitting directly in front of her was also extremely disrespectful," he wrote.

Miles said the convention coordinator had specifically outlined the intent of the speech to the minister's office.

"I quote: 'This is the opening of the convention only. It is not an opportunity for a policy or political speech. 5 - 10 minutes please'," he wrote.

"This was followed up with further correspondence and clarification to her office, including requests from me to the secretary of education to reiterate the non-political, welcoming intent of the speech."

Miles said after the minister's speech he asked why she continued to decline opportunities to meet with him, and she replied "because you go to the media".

NZPF is proposing an independent curriculum and assessment council, saying that could ensure changes are driven by experts rather than politicians and end what it believes is disruptive education reform.

Miles said he had sought meetings with Stanford to discuss it, but she had not found the time.

The NZPF's response comes amid accusations of a culture of secrecy surrounding curriculum changes.

Minister condemns sector leader's behaviour

Stanford said she used her speech to praise the progress of the education system lifting achievement.

She said she had thanked NZPF and acknowledged the work of other education groups.

"I was surprised and disappointed by Jason Miles' inappropriate behaviour towards me immediately after my speech, which was rude, aggressive and unprofessional," she said.

"His subsequent correspondence and comments do not accurately reflect the speech I gave, which is available online for anyone to read."

Stanford said she had met with NZPF before and appreciated it would like more opportunities but that was not possible given the volume of her commitments.

This week Stanford has been accused of hiding her personal feedback on curriculum changes, and the Ombudsman is investigating allegations Ministry of Education officials attempted to subvert the Official Information Act.