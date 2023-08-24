Don McGlashan anchors place in NZ Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan: "I never really thought that I would have a career in music." Photo: APRA AMCOS NZ

Don McGlashan is to be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

McGlashan, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, has been making music for more than 40 years.

His musical career began at the Auckland Symphonia (now the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra), where he played French Horn and percussion.

From there, he joined experimental ensemble From Scratch, and became the singing drummer in art-pop band Blam Blam Blam.

When his song, Don't Fight It Marsha, It's Bigger Than Both Of Us, won Song of the Year in the 1982 NZ Recording Industry Awards, it sparked the beginning of an award-winning career.

McGlashan said he was "humbled and really privileged" to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I never really thought that I would have a career in music," he said.

"I always imagined I'd do this for a while and then do something else that would feed the kids and not be so hand-to-mouth. It's been 40 odd years now. People still want to listen, and I feel really blessed about that.

"I want to thank all the musicians in New Zealand for carrying on, digging deep to bring their work to people to make people's lives better. Because I feel really deeply that music makes people's lives better."

Don McGlashan, left, and Harry Sinclair as The Front Lawn. Photo: supplied

McGlashan is well-known for his collaborations; in the late 1980s, he formed multi-media theatrical duo The Front Lawn with Harry Sinclair, then co-founded The Muttonbirds in 1991. The Muttonbirds released four NZ top 10 albums and won multiple awards, including Album of the Year at the NZ Music Awards, and an APRA Silver Scroll Award, in 1994 for 'Anchor Me'.

His musical output has included four solo albums and several film scores. He's also worked on children's animation show Kiri & Lou, written and directed by his Front Lawn partner, Harry Sinclair.

Next week, McGlashan embarks on a 26-date tour of New Zealand.

He will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, October 4 at the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards.