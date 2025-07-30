Fatal crash snarls traffic near Auckland Airport

Emergency services at the scene following the crash. Photo: RNZ

There are traffic delays around Auckland Airport after a fatal three-vehicle crash early today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) personnel were called to the scene on George Bolt Memorial Drive, near the intersection with Tom Pierce Drive, shortly after 4am.

Two Fenz fire trucks and one from Auckland Airport responded.

Auckland Airport said in a statement a person had been killed. Photos showed a mangled blue car and a red car with damage to its rear.

Diversions were in place and the airport's domestic and international terminals could still be accessed.

Congestion was causing delays.

"People travelling to and from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey," an airport spokesperson said.

"George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main road in and out of the precinct, is impacted and detours are in place along Te Ara Kōrako. Please follow directions of emergency service and traffic management teams.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance