Rugby supporter dies after assault outside club

Daniel Nganeko was hit outside the Tukapa clubrooms at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

A New Plymouth man assaulted outside a local rugby club has died.

Daniel Nganeko, 37, was punched in the head in what police say was an unprovoked attack outside the Tukapa clubrooms in Gladstone Rd on Saturday evening.

"It is with deep sadness that Taranaki Rugby acknowledges the passing of Tukapa supporter Daniel Nganeko," Tukapa Rugby Club chairperson Scott Siffleet wrote on social media.

"Our heartfelt aroha goes to the Nganeko whānau, a long-standing and respected Tukapa family.

"We stand in support of Daniel's whānau, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy, and trust that the justice process will bring swift accountability.

"There is no place for violence in our sport or our community."

Police have not yet confirmed the name, but said the victim of the assault had died in hospital this morning.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a spokesperson said.

A 22-year-old man had been charged with common assault and was due to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on August 21.

"In light of the victim's death, police are actively considering further charges. However, we are unable to speculate on what those charges may be at this stage," the spokesperson said.

The Post reported the attacker was 22-year-old Daytona Thompson, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

It reported the police summary of facts said Nganeko had been the subject of an unprovoked punch from Thompson, which caused him to fall backwards onto the footpath and hit his head on the edge of the concrete. Thompson then fled.

Nganeko was flown to Auckland City Hospital for scans, which showed a fractured skull and extensive brain injuries.

His Linkedin profile shows he worked for the National Gallery in Melbourne as a moving image designer, and then as a visual journalist for Taranaki Daily News from October last year until February.

His editor at the Taranaki Daily News, Matt Rilkoff, told RNZ in a statement: "We are extremely sad to learn of the death of Dan in tragic circumstances.

"While Dan only worked for the Taranaki Daily News for a short time on contract, he made a real impression and was a well-liked member of our team."

More recently, he had been working as a freelance creative.