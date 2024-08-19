Dozens forced to stay in Arthur's Pass after snow closes road

A civil defence volunteer in Arthur's Pass Village says the community doubled in size with an influx of stranded travellers hunkering down there overnight.

Chris Stewart says about 50 people had an unexpected stay after the state highway closed in heavy snow yesterday.

Some people had to be shuttled to the village after their vehicles got stuck, while others made it to the village, but couldn't get any further.

Stewart says people got caught out because the snow fell thick and fast.

Accommodation quickly booked up, so travellers stayed at staff lodges, in houses that weren't being used, or bunked in with locals.

The snow stopped about 6pm, he says, and now it's a case of waiting for waiting for road crews to finish clearing the road so stranded motorists can resume their journeys.

Waka Kotahi is still trying to help people get back to their cars.

NZTA central South Island system manager Mark Pinner said by 7am today, about a dozen vehicles remained in Porters Pass.

He said they were making good progress in clearing State Highway 73, and expected it to re-open about 10am today.

A staff member at a motel in Arthur's Pass Village said stranded travellers were in good spirits last night.

Debbie Stewart works at Arthur's Pass Alpine Motel, and said it was a big rush to arrange accommodation, but people didn't seem too put out.

She said some travellers had to bunk with locals, and she and her husband had two people stay.

One of the stranded travellers said she was grateful to have been put up by some kind locals.

Julie was on her way home to Rangiora after visiting her daughter on the West Coast, and got caught out when the snow hit far earlier than she thought.

She said she planned to sleep in her car, but a motel worker offered her a bed in her house, and she was pleased to have somewhere warm to stay.