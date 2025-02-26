Drake cancels upcoming NZ shows

Drake has cancelled his upcoming New Zealand shows. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian rapper Drake has cancelled his only two New Zealand shows, according to a statement provided exclusively to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The surprise cancellation cites a "scheduling conflict" and will impact the remainder of his tour in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows," the statement reads.

"All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refund tickets will be released for sale."

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.

"We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible," the statement concludes.

Drake performed the 12th show of The Anita Max Win Tour in Brisbane on Tuesday night, with his next scheduled performance at the same venue set for March 4, followed by a Sydney gig on March 7.

The tour was then set to take in two stops in New Zealand, with back-to-back concerts at Auckland's Spark Arena on March 15 and 16. This week's cancellation comes off the back of some tour shuffling back in January - he was originally set to perform his first show at Spark Arena on February 28 followed by a second on March 1.

Concerns about the fate of the Australia/New Zealand leg of the tour began to bubble on Tuesday, when Australia's Herald Sun newspaper reported that Drake's upcoming Brisbane show might be his last gig in Australia. The report cited rumours that key stage equipment, including a giant clear walkway used at every stop of the tour, would be shipped to Europe this week.

Some New Zealand fans who had been monitoring ticket availability on Ticketmaster claimed that as recently as two days ago, tickets were still readily available for all remaining shows, but on Wednesday morning the website claimed 'no availability' for Drake's shows.

Drake has emerged as one of the most influential figures in pop music over the past 15 years and was hip hop's current chief hitmaker until at least his recent beef with Kendrick Lamar.

As well as selling 170 million-plus records, the 38-year-old has won five Grammy awards, seven American Music Awards and is the joint-owner of the most number-one singles by a male solo artist (alongside Michael Jackson). His enduring public image has been informed (or tainted, depending on who you ask) by his lyrical focus on relationships. He also uses ghost writers, which his peers aren't kind about.

Earlier this month, US rapper Nelly canned the New Zealand leg of his Where The Party At Tour set for March 21 at Auckland's Spark Arena, where he was billed to be joined by rap group St Lunatics and long affiliated rapper Chingy.

Although there was no official announcement from Nelly himself, Ticketmaster confirmed the show was cancelled on its website.

In November, 2024, Grammy-winning rapper Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) also had to cancel his only New Zealand concert date scheduled for January 28 at Spark Arena, telling fans at the time that recovery from an unknown surgery was taking longer than expected. The Sober hitmaker did not announce new dates.

Back in October, 2024, rapper Travis Scott's Eden Park show was bumped forward by a day and remaining ticket prices were slashed by up to 80%. Many fans expressed frustrations on social media at the time, complaining as they were forced to spend hundreds of dollars to change flights and accommodation bookings.

Unhappy customers who bought $150 tickets when they were first released realised they could be sitting next to customers who only paid $30 for the same seats.