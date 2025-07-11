Driver critical after crashing into house, assaulted by neighbours

Photo: ODT files

A driver was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a house and allegedly being assaulted by nearby residents, police say.

Police have launched an investigation after being called to the crash on Marshall Street in the suburb of Fairfield in Hamilton on Thursday night.

One person in the house was critically hurt in the crash.

Afterwards, there was an fight between the driver and neighbours, during which the driver was assaulted and received critical injuries.

Both people were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition, police said.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.