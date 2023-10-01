Driver critically hurt in wrong-way on-ramp crash

One person is critically injured after a crash in Auckland last night.

Police said a driver travelled the wrong way down the Squadron Drive on-ramp in the Upper Harbour Motorway in Greenhithe and collided with a ute towing a boat and another car.

The incident happened about 8.15pm.

Police said the driver of the car that travelled the wrong way had critical injuries, while three passengers from the other two vehicles had moderate injuries.

Inquiries are under way.