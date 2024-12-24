Driver dies hours after crashing car into house

A person has died after being trapped inside a car for several hours after it crashed into a New Plymouth home.

Police said they received a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on Riverside Drive in Merrilands about 9.15am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had earlier said the single occupant of the car had been rescued and no one else was injured. However, someone inside the house was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver, who had been trapped underneath the house, died.

Fenz said it took several hours to pull the car out with a fire truck.

It confirmed power lines were knocked down during the crash and power was off in the area.

A spokesperson said the fallen lines also made it difficult for them to get to the driver.

St John said it sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and an operations manager.

A police spokesperson said the road had been closed while emergency services respond.

"Motorists are to avoid the area if possible and expect delays."