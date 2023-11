The scene at Kuirau Park after a car crashed through a fence into a hot pool. Photo: NZ Herald

A driver has been rescued after a car crashed into a boiling hot pool in Rotorua.

Police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Ranolf St near Arawa St shortly before 2:20.

“It appears this may have happened as a result of a medical event. The car crashed through a fence into a hot pool.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle was rescued with no injuries reported.”