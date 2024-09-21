Driver three times over limit caught at daytime checkpoint

A daytime drink-driving checkpoint in Christchurch has caught four drivers, one of them three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police said the drivers were caught between 8:30am and 2:30pm on Thursday.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford said it was a disappointing result, and police saw too many preventable deaths on the roads.

"These four drivers are a reminder that no matter the time of day, drink-driving is an issue.

"Expect us to be out in force any time, anywhere."

He said the police made no apology for targeting high-risk behaviour such as drink-driving.

