Saturday, 21 September 2024

Driver three times over limit caught at daytime checkpoint

    A daytime drink-driving checkpoint in Christchurch has caught four drivers, one of them three times over the legal alcohol limit.

    Police said the drivers were caught between 8:30am and 2:30pm on Thursday.

    Sergeant Ben Rutherford said it was a disappointing result, and police saw too many preventable deaths on the roads.

    "These four drivers are a reminder that no matter the time of day, drink-driving is an issue.

    "Expect us to be out in force any time, anywhere."

    He said the police made no apology for targeting high-risk behaviour such as drink-driving.

     - RNZ/ODT Online