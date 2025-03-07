Drivers in 'horrific' hit-and-run death haven't come forward

Joshua Love. Photo: Supplied

A month on from his death in February, police say the drivers of the three vehicles that killed Joshua Love on his 34th birthday have not come forward.

Love was struck by three vehicles on Auckland's Southwestern motorway in the early hours of 7 February.

He had walked onto a section of State Highway 20 near Mt Roskill, from the northbound Dominion Road on-ramp, police said.

Witnesses came to his aid, blocking the road where he lay from other cars and staying with him as he took his last breaths.

Police said none of the motorists who struck Love had been in contact.

"Vehicles as yet remain unidentified, and we continue to ask anyone with information to come forward," police said.

Love's family told RNZ they were extremely disappointed none of those involved had come forward.

"When this tragic accident first came to light, it shocked and shook so many people," a family spokesperson said.

"That a person could be run down by three vehicles and none of them stopped, leaving our Josh for dead, was a horrific shock that, we as a society, could experience something like this."

Love was a former member of the Opportunities Party, and stood as its Auckland Central candidate in the 2020 election.

"TOP extends our deepest condolences to all of Joshua's whanau and friends," the party said. "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for Love's family said they were appealing for those who hit him to contact the police.

"We are all casualties in this tragedy, and we must imagine you are traumatised by this also."

The family was appalled by some media coverage of Love's death, and had made a complaint to another publication that included details about his mental health and past police charges.

Other media had reported Love was charged with sexual assault after accosting a 17-year-old girl four years ago, and was convicted of assault.

"Josh made no secret about his struggles with mental health, which tragically catapulted after his once successful and growing businesses eventually crumbled throughout the Covid lockdowns," the family spokesperson said.

"His bravery in being honest and candid about his struggles was admirable."

Several members of the family had suffered mental health issues, they said - often misunderstood and stigmatised.

"Unfortunately, all too often, help eventually comes after havoc has been wreaked at the bottom of the cliff.

"The embarrassment, repercussions, lost friendships and jobs et cetera that people face after these acute episodes can have dire consequences on these sufferers, including death.

"Our grief is also that Joshua was eventually not able to triumph over this."