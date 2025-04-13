Driving licence changes: one practical test instead of two

A theory test is currently needed to get a learner licence, followed by two practical tests - one for a restricted licence, and another for a full licence. Photo: Getty Images

Drivers will not need to take a second practical test to get their licence, with the government proposing the first major changes to NZ's driver licence system in 14 years.

The number of required eyesight tests would also be reduced in the changes to the Graduated Driver Licensing System, announced by Transport Minister Chris Bishop today.

The changes go out for public consultation tomorrow.

Bishop said these would be the first major changes to New Zealand's licence system since 2011, when the minimum age for obtaining a learner licence was raised from 15 to 16.

A theory test is currently needed to get a learner licence, followed by two practical tests - one for a restricted licence, and another for a full licence.

Bishop said the process for getting a driver licence was "time consuming and inefficient" and the government was proposing to remove the requirement for somebody on their restricted license to do a practical driving test when going for their full.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said last year that the demand for tests has gone up 60 percent and it was trying to bolster testing officer numbers.

Some Auckland applicants for test were travelling to Thames, Matamata, and Te Awamutu to take them.

The full process from learner to full licence costs a minimum of $362.50.

Bishop said the proposed changes would make the process for getting a full licence "more accessible, efficient and affordable".

"Internationally, we are an outlier in requiring a practical driving test when going from a restricted licence to full. Other countries such as Australia require those on restricted licences to have longer learner periods, reduced demerit thresholds, or mandatory practice hours."

Other new safety measures in the proposal include:

• Requiring drivers on their restricted licence to keep a clean driving record to progress to their full licence, for 18 months for under-25s - or 12 months if they complete an advanced driving course - with a zero tolerance for any driving offence

• Halving the demerit threshold for learner and restricted drivers, meaning they can have their licence suspended if they reach 50 demerit points, as opposed to the current threshold of 100 demerit points

• Introducing a zero-alcohol limit for learner and restricted drivers of any age, as well the current zero limit for everyone under 20 years

"These measures are designed to encourage safe driving from these drivers while they gain experience behind the wheel," said Bishop.

He said the frequency of eyesight tests for drivers could also be reduced.

"At present, drivers are required to undergo an eyesight test before their learner, restricted and full driving tests. This means some people end up having their vision tested three times between age 16 and 18, while a person aged over 25 going through the process to get their driver licence can have their vision tested three times in just nine months."

"Evidence suggests there is little safety benefit from this repeated eyesight testing. Instead, we propose that people would still need to have their vision tested when they apply for their first licence, and when they first renew their licence after they turn 45. At other times people would need to declare that their vision has not deteriorated.

There would be no changes to eyesight testing for heavy vehicle licences or endorsements, or for people over 75 years.

Any changes would be implemented in July 2026.

Consultation on the proposed changes opens tomorrow on the Ministry of Transport's website, and closes on 9 June.