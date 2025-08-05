Woman accused of putting toddler in suitcase denied bail

An Intercity bus at the Kaiwaka bus stop on Monday. Photo: RNZ

A woman accused of ill-treating a child, after a toddler was found inside a suitcase in a bus luggage compartment, has been remanded in custody.

The 27-year-old woman appeared in North Shore District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

She appeared subdued, wearing a hoodie and slumped against the wall during the bail hearing.

The woman also appeared in court on Monday and entered no plea through her lawyer.

Any details identifying the woman are currently suppressed and she was set to be seen by a forensic psychology team.

The toddler was discovered early Sunday afternoon by a driver of an InterCity bus from Whangārei to Auckland.

Police were called at 12.50pm after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment during a planned stop in Kaiwaka, Northland.

The child had been in the suitcase for nearly an hour wearing only a nappy, RNZ understands.

She was taken to hospital in a "minor" condition for an extensive medical assessment.

Police have since confirmed the child is medically well, and they are working to ensure she is cared for.