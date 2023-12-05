Dunedin protesters join nationwide action

Protesters in Dunedin have taken part in mass nationwide action this morning - signalled by Te Pāti Māori as possibly one of many rallies this parliamentary term.

The protests were planned against Government policies labelled “anti-Māori”.

Police said the protests caused widespread delays at key transport networks around the North Island, but there had been no arrests.

In Dunedin about 80 people gathered in the Octagon for a peaceful display of solidarity with Māori.

Shortly after 8.30am the protesters were starting to disperse in all centres, and a police spokesperson said officers in Auckland were continuing to monitor groups in various locations across the motorway network.

Protesters gathered in Dunedin's Octagon on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

While there had been traffic disruption, the protests had been peaceful, they said.

Following the protests, Act Party leader David Seymour released a statement:

"This morning protestors backed by Te Pāti Māori have attempted to block roads and disrupt the opening of Parliament and New Zealander's lives just because they're unhappy with the election result.

"It's a sad day when a political party is protesting equal rights. They're on the wrong side of history. New Zealanders want a respectful debate on the constitutional future of our country and that's what they've voted for."

Act leader David Seymour. File photo

Seymour says his party's Treaty Principles Bill and proposed referendum "are needed to ensure a healthy debate on whether our future lies with co-government and different rights based on ancestry, or whether we want to be a modern, multi-ethnic liberal democracy where every New Zealander has the same rights".

He said Te Pāti Māori does not respect democracy in New Zealand.

"ACT supports the right to peaceful protest. But that doesn't mean stopping productive Kiwis from getting to work and disrupting democratic processes," Seymour said.

Nationwide gatherings

There were large gatherings in Auckland and central Wellington, along with a number of other cities and towns, including Dunedin Tauranga, Rotorua, Palmerston North and Whangārei.

The demonstrations are in response to Te Pāti Māori's call for action against the new government's policies on co-governance and the Treaty of Waitangi.

In the capital, protesters marched to Parliament.

Some 500 people gathered on the Aurora Terrace Bridge before announcing they were heading to the Beehive led by Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

In Whangārei, up to 400 people have gathered at the New World carpark in the Regent.

A reporter at the scene said the atmosphere was upbeat, almost festive. There was "a cacophony of truck and car horns" as the march set off down Bank St towards the city centre.

Protesters in the Octagon in Dunedin on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urged the demonstrators to be respectful, safe, and to consider the needs of everybody.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka has told Morning Report that he strongly disagrees with criticism that the government is "anti-Maori".

Potaka said the previous Labour government had wreaked "three years of economic vandalism" against all communities, including deeply affecting Māori communities.

He said the government was focused on turning around the economy to help Māori.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi told Morning Report he would challenge Potaka.

"And I will continue to challenge Tama for the next three years."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi at Parliament's forecourt on Tuesday morning. Photo: RNZ

He said Potaka needed to ensure people he will fight for the mana for his people and the mana of Te Tiriti but at the moment is doing "the opposite".

New Zealand police assistant commissioner Sandra Venables earlier said police were being deployed "to react and control any behaviour".

She said while police supported lawful protest, officers would be acting on anything that stepped outside the boundaries, such as endangering the public.

No special precautions were being taken in the grounds of Parliament, she told Morning Report.

Police had established "good liaison" with protest organisers beforehand and had made their own expectations clear on behaviour.