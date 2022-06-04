Saturday, 4 June 2022

Off-duty officer killed in Waikato crash

    Police have revealed one of their own has died following a crash in Tapapa, in the Waikato, yesterday.

    Constable Shannon Alexandra Rastrick died after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 yesterday morning.

    The 30-year-old was stationed in Tokoroa and had worked in the Taupō area since graduating in 2018.

    She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

    Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards paid tribute to Rastrick.

    "She was a loved and valued colleague who will be dearly missed," he said.

    "We continue to provide support to her family and colleagues. Her family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

    An investigation was ongoing.

    NZ Herald

