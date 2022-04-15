Easter road toll: One dead after car flees police

Photo: RNZ

A person has died in Auckland after a car crashed while trying to flee from police, the first recorded death over Easter.

Police said a suspicious vehicle refused to stop about 10.07pm yesterday in Clevedon Rd, Papakura. Officers did not begin a pursuit.

The car then crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Rd and Walters Rd in Takanini.

One passenger died at the scene and a second has serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene but was found a short time later with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said the case would also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers said.

"When you are signalled to stop by police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

The Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and runs until 6am on Tuesday.