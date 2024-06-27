Elderly woman seriously hurt in home invasion

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A woman in her 80s has been seriously injured in an assault overnight in what police say was an aggravated burglary.

Police were called to the house in Henderson about 2.20am on Thursday.

Waitematā CIB acting detective inspector Simon Harrison said police understood a man entered the Dellwood Avenue property, was disturbed by the sole occupant of the house, and assaulted them.

"The female victim, who is in her 80s, has received medical treatment for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

"She remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Police, including the Air Support Unit and Police Dog Unit, immediately responded but have not found the man, Harrison said.

"A scene guard is in place and police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area last night who saw something of note.

"We are ensuring support is in place the victim as we work to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service, or online using Update My Report.