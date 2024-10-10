Emergency on Air NZ flight from Christchurch

Photo: File image / Getty

An emergency was declared on an Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Auckland this morning.

Flight NZ5966 was diverted to Nelson, where it landed safely just after 7am.

Air New Zealand said the crew experienced an air conditioning fault with the aircraft.

It was a repositioning flight, meaning no passengers were on board, the airline said. Two pilots were on board.

Flight tracking showed the Dash 8-300 aircraft landed in Nelson.

The aircraft will now be assessed by engineering and maintenance teams.