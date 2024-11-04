ESR could slash 51 jobs, 8% of workforce

ESR staff undertake essential work supporting public health. Photo: Ellen Rykers / RNZ

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) is proposing to slash 51 jobs, or 8 percent of its workforce, as part of public sector cost cutting measures.

The crown agency said it was consulting with staff on a plan to disestablish 76 roles - of which nine are currently vacant - and create 25 new ones.

"ESR grew quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic with a significant but time-bound increase in funding to establish critical systems and services," it said in a statement.

"With the acute phase of the pandemic now over, this funding level has been reviewed and, as anticipated, reduced."

It needed to reduce costs "to live within the new funding envelope" which required job cuts, it said.

Public Service Association (PSA) Assistant Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the proposed cuts were happening before a group backed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment provided advice on how to strengthen the science, innovation and technology sector.

The Science System Advisory Group was yet to deliver the second part of its two-part report, which would give final recommendations and advice on longer-term changes to ensure the future success of the science system.

The report was expected out at the end of October.

Like other cuts to public funding of science, the proposed cuts at ESR were happening before that review was completed, Fitzsimons said.

In September GNS Science confirmed it would cut 59 roles.

"The PSA is concerned that any outcomes, even if positive, will be made more difficult to implement with cuts in the science sector now being locked in," Fitzsimons said.

ESR staff undertook essential work supporting public health including monitoring diseases, preparing for pandemics, testing food and products, supporting the criminal justice system and examining water quality, she said.

"ESR is losing scientists, technicians and other expertise as the Government continues to show how little it values the long-term benefits of science and research to improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders," she said.