Evacuations after slip in Muriwai

People were being evacuated following the slip in Muriwai. Photo: RNZ

Homes in Auckland's Muriwai have been temporarily evacuated, after a slip undermined part of Motutara Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the properties in the immediate area had been evacuated.

Auckland Transport said the slip brought down a power pole.

A spokesperson said contractors had been advised, but it was unclear when the road would reopen.

Motutara Rd was closed to inbound traffic towards Muriwai at the Motutara and Muriwai Rd intersection. Traffic was being redirected down Oaia Rd to access Muriwai.

A police officer at the scene said the roadway on Motutara Rd had been undermined on one side.

The landslide was being assessed by a geotech engineer.

Nobody had been reported as injured or missing.