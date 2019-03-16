Events cancelled around the country

Several major events around the country will not be going ahead today following the deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Forty-nine people were killed and 42 injured after two mass shootings at Linwood Masjid Mosque and Masjid Al Noor Mosque yesterday afternoon.

Police have asked all mosques nationally to shut their doors until further notice.

The University of Otago has postponed its 150th anniversary street parade in Dunedin scheduled for today.

The final day of the Auckland secondary schools dance festival Polyfest has been cancelled.

Festival organisers said the Christchurch attacks have been unsettling and the cancellation was done out of respect for the well-being of those involved in their event.

"If the event had gone ahead there would have been a significant presence of heavily armed police at the festival which would not have been appropriate for Saturday's family day focus at the ASB Polyfest," Event director Seiuli Terri Leo Mauu said.

Organisers of the Wellington Pride Festival said its hīkoi and Out in the Park event has been cancelled, following advice from the police.

The third cricket Test between Bangladesh and NZ - due to start in Christchurch today - has also been cancelled.

The New Zealand flag will be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings with immediate effect and until further notice as a mark of mourning and respect for the victims of the terror attacks.

The instruction applies to all government departments, buildings and naval vessels which normally fly the New Zealand flag.