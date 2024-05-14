Man sought after Addington incident

Armed police were called to the suburb of Addington earlier today. Photo: Dylan Smits/Star News

Police are searching for a man after a firearms incident in the Christchurch suburb of Addington that forced a school to be locked down and a person taken to hospital.

In a statement this afternoon, police said calls were received relating to a family harm matter earlier today and a person was reported to have a firearm.

Cordons were put in place at a property in the Barrington St area near Lincoln Rd about 1pm.

A St John ambulance was called to the scene.

Two people from the property were helping police with inquiries to find the man, who had left the area.

Another person involved in the initial incident was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Police told nearby residents in Barrington St to evacuate but all have now been allowed back.

The lockdown at nearby school, Te Kura Taumatua, had been lifted and parents were able to collect their children as usual.

"Police acknowledge that this may have been unsettling for the young people whose school went into lockdown and appreciate their support."

There was also a large police presence at the Z petrol station.

An eye witness said the motorway off-ramp further along Barrington St had been closed and the petrol station forecourt was blocked off with road cones.

Inquiries remain ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred.

- ODT Online and Star News