Ex-Otago student killed in Ukraine has street named after him

Andrew Bagshaw, son of doctors Philip and Sue, volunteering to assist the people of Ukraine by delivering humanitarian aid. Photo / Grzegorz Rybak via RNZ

A street in Ukraine has been named after a New Zealand aid worker who was killed volunteering in the war-stricken country.

Dr Andrew Bagshaw, 47, was killed alongside British volunteer Christopher Parry, 28, while trying to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action in Soledar, when their car was reportedly hit by an artillery shell in January.

However, his family have questioned the official reports and now question whether he was executed by Russian or Wagner soldiers.

Now, a street in the embattled Donbas region is being named after Bagshaw in recognition of his service.

His parents, prominent Christchurch doctors Phillip and Dame Sue Bagshaw, are proud that he’s been recognised in the Donbas where their son saved hundreds of lives.

“One day, we have to walk down that street,” Phillip said.

Bagshaw had been working as a volunteer in Ukraine since April last year.

He had completed a PhD in genetics at the University of Canterbury before joining the University of Otago’s Christchurch campus Department of Pathology and Biomedical Science in 2008.

His parents have previously spoken of being “immensely proud” of their son’s achievements.

But they have been left feeling that his death is an enormous loss to the scientific community.

“He was an outstandingly intelligent fellow and his life was cut short, which is sad,” said Phil.

“He was a very gifted person, very highly intelligent and very committed to this area of research.”

They said their son was an intelligent, independently minded person, “who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do”.

The family have vowed his “death shall not be in vain”.

“Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.”