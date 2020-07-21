Falloon allegations: Police seeking more info

Police say are seeking more information about allegations against disgraced National MP Andrew Falloon.

A spokeswoman said the leader of the Opposition, Judith Collins, had raised the allegations with them.

Anyone with information should contact the police on their 105 online reporting tool or phone line and quote reference 200703/9248 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police previously investigated a complaint about Falloon sending an unsolicited imagine at the beginning of July but it wasn't found to meet the threshold for prosecution.

"Police can also confirm we have today been made aware of further allegations raised by the Leader of the National Party and we are now seeking more information in relation to these matters."

Earlier today Collins said Falloon had been caught out in an "enormous lie" which was why getting to the bottom of his behaviour was a "drawn out process".

"He's been lying and that's the problem. The one thing about liars is you never actually know that they're lying until you've got the information otherwise. If someone tells me quite firmly, 'these are the facts' then I am obliged - unless they have contrary information - to accept that."

Collins said when she spoke to Falloon on Monday, she asked whether there was anything else they should know about.

"We were told 'no'. That's an enormous lie and one that goes to the heart of whether or not I could trust him as an MP and so he's gone."

Collins said she'd told a white-lies about trivial matters - like telling someone they looked nice in a jacket - "but not on serious matters".

Collins said she made it clear to MPs in their caucus this morning what her expectations were of them and everybody had been given the opportunity to come forward if they knew anything more. She said they were all "utterly shocked" by Falloon's actions.

"I was very, very clear as to my expectations. I told them to accept the privilege of being an MP and that I expect them to act in a professional manner that this is not the sort of thing that people expect from their MPs or anyone else in a privileged position."