'Devastated': Hastings family mourns triple homicide

Two children aged under three years old died alongside a woman at a Hastings house. Photo: RNZ / Anusha Bradley

The family of a woman, baby and toddler killed in Hastings say they are "heartbroken and devastated".

It comes as a 36-year-old man was charged with murdering them.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Train, was launched after emergency services were called to a property on Avenue Rd East, Hastings about 6am Sunday, after reports of several people being seriously injured.

Three people died - a woman and her two children, a 3-month-old girl and a 17-month-old girl.

A fourth person, a man, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

On Wednesday, Detective Inspector Martin James said the man had been charged with murder and was scheduled to have a bedside hearing.

The family said in a statement they were "heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our loved ones".

"We are struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence that has taken three beautiful lives far too soon.

"They were deeply loved and will be missed beyond words."

The family asked for privacy "as we grieve together and support one another".

"We would also like to thank the emergency services, investigators, and the wider community for their care, compassion, and support during this unimaginable time."

On Monday, Coroner Bruce Hesketh granted an interim non-publication order in relation to the names, or any particulars likely to lead to the identification, of any of the four people.

Coroner Hesketh's ruling said the mother and children died of stab wounds.

Police previously said they wanted to speak to extended family members, including both the man and woman's former partners.

Coroner Hesketh made the orders until May 4.