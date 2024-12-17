Fast-track bill passes into law, amid protest

Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

The fast-track legislation has passed its third and final reading in Parliament.

The legislation, which has attracted controversy throughout the legislative process, aims to speed up infrastructure, housing and development consenting.

Opponents have criticised a number of the 149 projects contained in the bill, as well as the potential to override environmental protections and te Tiriti.

Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the bill would help address New Zealand's "anaemic" levels of economic growth, which were laid bare in the Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update earlier on Tuesday.

"New Zealand has an infrastructure deficit, a housing crisis and an energy shortage. Fast-track will be a huge step forward toward addressing this trifecta of challenges for government and the private sector alike," Bishop said.

"For too long New Zealanders have had to put up with overly restrictive planning rules that stifle much-needed economic growth. The coalition government is cutting through the jumble of consenting processes so we can deliver new infrastructure up and down the country, grow our economy, and provide much-needed new jobs for the regions."

The legislative process has also been fraught, with oral submissions on the bill restricted to a ballot system. More recently, the Speaker took the rare step of disagreeing with the clerk in ruling the list of fast-track projects did not grant a private benefit.

Labour said it was the most radical and unbalanced consenting regime in living memory, and some projects would do significant harm to the environment.

"This is deeply flawed legislation that prioritises short-term profit over the long-term sustainable management of New Zealand's environment, and locks communities out of decision-making," said Labour's environment spokesperson Rachel Brooking.

The Greens vowed to revoke the consents of companies that override environmental protections, should it return to government.

"Companies who are meant to disclose their track record of prior compliance or enforcement actions against them, have in numerous cases failed to do so," said Green Party environment spokesperson Lan Pham.

"Despite some having a concerning track record when it comes to compliance and environmental damage, this government is inexplicably giving them the green light to bulldoze our natural world for private gain all over again."

The speeches were briefly halted due to a protest from the public gallery. Protesters shouted "this bill kills" and unfurled a banner, before Assistant Speaker Greg O'Connor ordered they be removed.

One of the protesters, Adam Currie from 350 Aotearoa, said communities across the country would continue to fight against projects - especially mines on conservation land.

"It doesn't matter if the bill passes today, because we're going to be there to stop them, and communities are going to be there to stop them, all across the country. They have no social license to operate."