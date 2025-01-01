Festival defends charging for breath tests

The Rhythm and Vines festival. Photo: Rhythm and Vines

Rhythm and Vines organisers are defending a $5 fee for optional pre-driving breath testing.

The Gisborne festival, which attracted more than 26,000 punters, concluded on Tuesday after three days.

In a Facebook post, the festival shared a checklist for people leaving the festival, which promoted a breath-testing service.

"For $5, breath testing will be available at the General Store in Grand Central. Be sensible and responsible drivers," the post said.

"Be warned that police will be conducting random breath-testing outside of Rhythm and Vines. Please make responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel."

But some commenters were frustrated the service would cost money.

"Breath testing should be free," one person wrote.

"Haven't you made enough money. $5 for breath testing?? I would have thought your customers leaving safe would be a priority and breath testing should be absolutely free!" said another.

But some festival-goers supported the festival.

"What's another $5. Good on them for offering this."

Responding to Facebook commenters, the festival stood by the fee.

"We are promoting sensible decisions and a private vendor is offering the service for people who choose to use it.

"It is the first time this service has been offered, so hopefully it's a success and something we can look at in the future."

Festival ticket prices start from $400 for a three-day pass and $200 for a single-day pass.

Rhythm and Vines was approached for comment.