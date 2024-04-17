Fire rips through Christchurch restaurant

Fire crews from Lincoln and Wigram were called The Bridge Bar and Eatery on Springs Rd at 5.04am on Wednesday. PHOTO: LINCOLN FIRE BRIGADE

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of an early morning blaze that "extensively damaged" a Christchurch bar and eatery.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze at the back of The Bridge Bar and Eatery on Springs Rd, Prebbleton just after 5am this morning.

Crews from the Lincoln and Wigram stations took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control and were mopping up the scene this morning.

The Bridge Bar and Eatery co-owner Melissa Smith said the fire was devastating.

"We are devastated but it’s contained and thankfully nobody hurt," she posted to a Prebbleton social media page.

Springs Rd, the main route through Prebbleton, was closed to all traffic while crews worked on the fire. The road reopened earlier this morning.

The Bridge Bar and Eatery on Springs Rd was damaged in a fire this morning. PHOTO: LINCOLN FIRE BRIGADE

A Fenz spokesperson said a fire investigator is now at the scene.

The Bridge Bar and Eatery only just opened last year after new owners Melissa and Murray Smith took over the lease for the building in August.

It was previously home to an Armadillos restaurant which closed in 2022.