Fisherman's body recovered from Golden Bay

The body of a man has been recovered at Golden Bay following earlier reports of a missing fisherman in the area.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ received an alert from a personal beacon shortly before 3pm today.

All calls regarding the incident were now being referred to police.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they were told that a beacon had been set off for a fisherman who had gone missing.

They were told of the situation about 3pm, she said. However, details were sketchy at the moment and they were looking into the circumstances.

Members of the police and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter have been called out to the scene.