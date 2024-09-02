Flights disrupted as fog blankets Auckland

Central Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

Flight restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport as fog blankets the city following a weekend of dramatic weather.

Thirty-seven flights have been delayed or cancelled due to the thick fog after restrictions were put in place at the airport just before 2am today.

A spokesperson said 12 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and 24 others had been delayed.

One main trunk domestic flight to Dunedin had also been delayed due to fog.

Auckland Airport said international flights have not been affected.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the fog could persist for a few hours today.

It comes after severe thunderstorms at the weekend caused heavy rain and lightning over much of the country.

Aotearoa was struck by lightning almost 60,000 times.

Makgabutlane said a large weather system moved across the country on Saturday and Sunday.