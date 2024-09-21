Food bank thieves 'cleared us out'

New Brighton food bank volunteer Carolyn Tauailoto with donations from the community, which the food bank received after thieves emptied it out. PHOTO: TRUDY BURROWS

The community has come together to help restock a Christchurch food bank after it was broken into and emptied out.

Trudy Burrows.

Trudy Burrows, who founded the free food pantry next to St Faith’s Church in New Brighton, said the thieves took all the food.

“I don’t understand the motive behind it, there was no reason for it,” said Burrows who started the pantry seven years ago.

Burrows decided to post on the New Brighton community Facebook page, asking for donations of food after “everything has taken”.

She was inundated with support.

“The community was great, (people) went into their pantries and tried to find old things they had or didn’t want anymore, just excess to them.

“They even went into their gardens and brought fresh produce, and even some gave us a small donation. It really helped us rally and get back on top of things.”

Thieves managed to break in, despite some security measures. PHOTO: WINSTON DAVEY

Burrows said the thieves smashed anything they didn't take.

“They cleared us out, smashed eggs everywhere and left a real mess.”

She believes they must have been skilled, as the food bank has “big locks and an iron bar”.

It also has cameras, which the thieves covered with cardboard so no one could be identified.

Volunteer Carolyn Tauailoto said people’s generosity after the theft was amazing.

“The community really relies on us," Tauailoto said.

"People we had never met before, strangers just came with bags and bags and bags of canned goods or vegetables.”

They are now afraid to leave some items in the food bank in case it is targeted again.

“It’s just human nature I guess, which is kind of sad,” Tauailoto said.

Food bank recipient Steve Martin said “people from all walks of life” visit the food bank.

He was grateful for it.

“As a single guy, I sometimes feel a little like maybe I don’t really need it as much as others.”

According to The New Zealand Food Network, the main reasons people rely on food banks is cost of living (88 per cent), low individual/household income (70 per cent) and unemployment (65 per cent).

Burrows said the food bank has started to focus on giving to residents in the greater New Brighton area to allow its volunteers to get to know people and their situations.