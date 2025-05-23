Former deputy police boss denies firearms vetting claims

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming says he "strongly denies" any allegations he acted inappropriately in relation to the vetting process for firearms licences.

McSkimming resigned as the country's second-most powerful cop last Monday amid a four-month investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police.

His resignation came after Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was recently informed of allegations of a "very serious nature", separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended.

On Thursday, RNZ asked police for comment on allegations that McSkimming had interfered with the vetting process for firearms licences.

A statement from the office of Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said police were "aware of the allegation to which you refer".

"It is being looked into as part of a wider investigation into concerns that have been raised. That is still under way.

"The Police Commissioner was first made aware of those concerns in March and directed the investigation occur. This is a separate issue to the criminal investigation into Jevon McSkimming."

In response to questions from RNZ, McSkimming released a statement through his lawyer.

"Mr McSkimming strongly denies any allegation he acted in any way inappropriately in relation to the vetting process for firearms licences.

"As the overall operational lead on firearms, at one time Mr McSkimming raised issues about how the vetting process was being applied. He took those concerns to the Executive Leadership Team and, following discussion at the ELT, the process was subsequently modified."

In response to questions from RNZ, Mitchell said in a statement he was aware "some concerns have been brought forward". He said the Police Commissioner was "looking into the matter".

There were no timeframes for the various investigations at this time.

The firearms regulator was established following the Christchurch Mosque attacks in 2019.

According to its website, it has three main functions: implementing the firearms licensing system; managing the Firearms Registry; and educating people to enable compliance and promote the safe use of firearms.

RNZ revealed last week pornography found on McSkimming's work computer is being investigated as alleged objectionable material. He declined to comment on the allegations through his lawyer.

Last Friday evening, his lawyer Linda Clark was granted a rare "superinjunction" by Justice Grau that prohibited reporting that disclosed the nature of the allegedly objectionable material, as well as the existence of the injunction itself, until 2.15pm on Monday.

On Monday, Justice Gwyn held a teleconference from the High Court at Wellington to discuss the injunction with Clark, the police, and legal counsel for RNZ, Stuff and NZME.

Following that conference, the order prohibiting publication of the nature of the allegedly objectionable material was continued - but the order prohibiting the existence of the injunction was not continued, meaning RNZ can now report the fact of McSkimming's application and the interim result.

Chambers said in a statement last week that he appreciated that the resignation of McSkimming raised questions, but said the criminal investigation couldn't be "compromised by commenting on the circumstances of it at this point".

"However, I can say that I have always made it very clear that trust and confidence in police is a top priority for me as commissioner," Chambers said.

"I take very seriously anything that puts trust and confidence and the reputation of police at risk and will act to address it.

"I have high expectations of all police staff and will address it if those standards are not met, irrespective of rank or role."

In announcing McSkimming's resignation last week, Mitchell said McSkimming had resigned before he could be dismissed.

"I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended."

He did not say what the allegations were. Mitchell said the Policing Act was "very clear".

"A deputy commissioner of police must be a 'fit and proper' person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming's fitness for office.

"When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming's resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable."

Police advised Mitchell that their investigations into McSkimming would continue, notwithstanding his resignation.