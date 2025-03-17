Former Destiny Church youth leader jailed for sex abuse of boys

A former Destiny Church youth leader who sexually abused several young boys has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Kiwa Hamiora-Te Hira pleaded guilty late last year to a number of sexual violation and indecent assault charges.

The assaults took place over five years while Hamiora-Te Hira was working for youth programmes understood to be connected to Destiny Church.

At the Manukau District Court on Monday, Judge Clare Bennett said the assaults appeared premeditated and were an egregious breach of trust.

The sentencing was preceded by impact statements from six victims who described feeling betrayed by a person they believed was a role model.

Hamiora-Te Hira's sentence of 76 months included a 25 percent discount for pleading guilty.