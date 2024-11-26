Former National MP Nikki Kaye dies

Nikki Kaye was an MP for Auckland Central. Photo: RNZ

Former National Party Minister Nikki Kaye has died. She was 44.

A close friend of Kaye's, who did not want to be named, told RNZ she passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Prime Minster Christopher Luxon and Deputy Leader of the National Party Nicola Willis led tributes for the MP, describing her today as a "cherished colleague and friend".

Kaye represented the Auckland Central electorate and had been a deputy leader during her time at Parliament.

“Nikki’s contribution to our party, her community, and New Zealand has left an indelible mark. Her tireless dedication, sharp intellect, and tenacity earned her the respect of people across the political spectrum,” Mr Luxon said in a statement this morning.

“Nikki was a remarkable person and a crusader for what she believed in, and her contribution has left our country in a better place.”

Willis said Kaye was one of the bravest Parliamentarians New Zealand has seen.

"She was not only a colleague, but a brilliant friend to many of us. She was fiercely committed to her constituents and her values and she contributed so much of her soul to this country party and our party.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Other colleagues also praised Kaye for her "caring heart" and "ferocious energy".

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said he was saddened by the news of her death. He said she made a valued contribution to education and he would miss her as a friend and colleague.

Former National MP Maggie Barry posted on Facebook today a picture of them with the caption: "farewell my friend".

Labour leader Chris Hipkins told RNZ today that Kaye was an "opponent, but someone who I respected enormously".

"We worked together quite a lot through our political careers. We were on the Education Select Committee together. We both shared a passion for education."

He said she was "incredibly hard working" and "very diligent," and would try to "find common ground" and "reach compromise" where that was possible.

"I really admired and respect that. You can be friends with people that you disagree with, and we would regularly disagree, but we could do so in a really, I think, constructive way."

From MP to National's Deputy Leader

Kaye had been involved with National since 1999, the party said in a statement today.

She was a member of the Young Nationals and had worked for Sir Bill English when he was Leader of the Opposition in 2002.

In 2008, she won selection as the party’s candidate to contest Auckland Central, overthrowing Labour's Judith Tizard that year to become the first National MP to win the electorate, which she held for her 12 years in Parliament.

In January 2013, she was appointed to Cabinet by then-Prime Minister Sir John Key, eventually holding ministerial (and associate) responsibilities for ACC, Civil Defence, Education, Food Safety, Immigration, Youth and Youth Affairs over the next seven years.

In 2016, Kaye took leave after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 36 and returned to Parliament and her ministerial roles in 2017 after successful treatment.

She became the Deputy Leader of the National Party in May 2020 when Todd Muller took over from Simon Bridges for a brief time, but announced in July of that year she wouldn't contest the upcoming election.

Kaye has always been more on the socially liberal side of the National Party, voting in favour of MP Louisa Wall's Marriage (Definition of Marriage) Amendment Act 2013, allowing same-sex couples to legally marry.

As the MP for Auckland Central, Kaye went on to handle over 50,000 constituency cases and was a staunch environmental advocate. She was also a strong advocate for youth, women and the LGBTQ community where she made many strong connections and friends, the National Party said.

"Nikki Kaye committed more to our Party than any political party could hope for or ask of anyone. She is a great loss to us and the many New Zealanders whose lives she sought to improve daily."

In an interview with RNZ's Nine to Noon programme in 2020, Kaye spoke about having breast cancer.

"The other thing is, being diagnosed with breast cancer, and I've not talked in detail about my health before, I don't see life as a situation whereby you can always plan things and my view is that you have to live every moment and I have given everything to the party and the country," she said in tears.

"You have to know when your time is up and you've given it your all."

- ODT Online and RNZ