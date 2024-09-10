Former political figure asks for further name secrecy

The former political figure arrives at court. File photo: RNZ

A former political figure found guilty of historical sexual abuse is taking his fight for further name suppression to the High Court.

The man, who is not a sitting MP, abused two teenage boys he mentored at a sports club in the 1990s and has been found guilty on eight charges of sexual assault.

He is due to be sentenced in November, but on Tuesday asked the court to give him further name suppression until then - his fifth such request.

The Crown, both survivors, RNZ, Stuff and TVNZ all opposed the application, arguing fair trial rights were no longer an issue.

The judge declined the application though the man's lawyer indicated he would appeal this decision, meaning name suppression rolls over until then.

The man will be sentenced on November 22.