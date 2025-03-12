Four arrested over pride festival protest

Footage shared by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki of the Te Atatū protest. Photo: Screenshot / Facebook via RNZ

Police have arrested four people as part of their investigation into a protest during the Auckland Pride Festival.

Officers have been investigating complaints about protesters' actions on February 15 at the Te Atatū Community Centre.

Around 30 adults and young children had to be barricaded into a room in a library in West Auckland, when a group linked to Destiny Church tried to drown out a children's event taking place at the centre as part of the annual festival.

Police said eight victims filed complaints with police which have been "thoroughly investigated" in recent weeks. There were also six witnesses that supplied statements.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police attended addresses in south and west Auckland on Wednesday morning.

"Four people were brought to the Henderson Police Station for interview and have since been arrested and charged," Hassan said.

"There are further arrests to be made, and I strongly encourage those people who have chosen to avoid our staff today to pick up the phone."

Those arrested have all been given bail to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

Police have filed assault-related charges, including indecent assault, over the alleged actions against three victims.

Those charges are as follows:

A 67-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault, two counts of assault under the Summary Offences Act and one count of assault under the Crimes Act

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault, under the Crimes and Summary Offences acts

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act.

Hassan said further charges will be filed over the alleged actions against five further victims.

Hassan said the group's actions created a great deal of distress for Rainbow communities.

"This festival is important for our Rainbow communities, and they should be able to participate in events free of intimidation and interference," Hassan said.

"Those working on site and attending the venue were subjected to violence and intimidation.

"Any assault is unacceptable, but it is even more so when an adult is being charged for allegedly indecently assaulting a young person."

Investigation staff have worked through a detailed process of reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses.

"There is a place for peaceful and lawful protest in this country, but this event crossed the line, and this investigation makes it very clear that this will not be tolerated," Hassan said.