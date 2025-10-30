Four injured, one critical in Rolleston crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has forced a road to close near Rolleston.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5pm on Thursday on Hoskyns Road, near the West Melton Road intersection.

Six ambulances are treating people at the scene with at least four people injured, including one critically.

Another is in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.

West Melton Road is closed as emergency services respond.

Motorists are told to expect delays.