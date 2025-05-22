Fourth person charged in Gulf Harbour body in bag case

The body of 70-year-old Shulai Wang was found in March last year. Supplied photo

A fourth person has been charged more than a year after a woman was found dead, stuffed in a black rubbish bag, in Gulf Harbour north of Auckland.

The body of 70-year-old Shulai Wang was found in March last year.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on manslaughter and kidnapping charges after police searched a property in Orewa.

Police said the arrest came after a "gruelling 14-month investigation".

A 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman were already facing charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

The new suspect will appear in North Shore District Court on Friday.

"As the matter is before the court, police are limited in providing further comment," police said in a statement on Thursday.