Fuel prices to stay high for at least 100 days, Labour told



By Jo Moir of RNZ

It will be 100 days of increased fuel prices at the pump even if the conflict in the Middle East was to end today, government officials have told the Opposition.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds were briefed by officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment this morning.

"They indicated to us they're expecting, and the government is expecting ... that the escalated price in fuel is going to go on for months," Hipkins told media on his way to caucus.

The officials were asked to brief the Opposition and gave a number of 100 days when asked how long the pain at the pump would continue beyond the conflict ending.

Hipkins said there were a number of questions officials were unable to answer.

"They weren't able to tell us anything about the changes in fuel specifications that they agreed to yesterday, they couldn't tell us what that actually means in practice, they weren't able to tell us how much storage there might be available, they weren't able to tell us what might trigger an increase in the government's alert level framework. We're very much relying on publicly available information."

Hipkins used that as his defence for not having an alternative plan for what Labour would do to help New Zealanders feeling the pinch, if it were in government.

He ruled out any wage subsidy support for employees but has indicated Labour would go further than the government in other support.

However, when pressed on what that means he was unwilling to give details.